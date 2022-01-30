SERAP sues Buhari, others over ‘missing N3.1bn in Finance Ministry’





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari “over his failure to probe allegations that over N3bn of public funds are missing from the Federal Ministry of Finance, and to ensure the prosecution of those suspected to be responsible, and the recovery of any missing public funds.”

The suit followed the grim allegations by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation in the 2018 and 2019 annual audited reports that N3.1bn of public funds are missing, misappropriated or unaccounted for.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/148/22 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to ensure the investigation of the alleged missing N3.1bn of public funds, the prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible, and the recovery of any missing public money.”

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that: “The allegations that over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper