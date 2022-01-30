SSANU raises alarm over extortion by security personnel on roads





Gives FG February deadline for payment of Minimum Wage arrears

Says bad leadership responsible for insecurity

Calls for unbundling of IPPIS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has raised the alarm over the allaged extortion of motorists by security personnel on Nigerian roads and called on the Federal Government to wade into it and find a lasting solution.

SSANU also decried what it described as “ugly state of roads nationwide”, saying that it is shameful that a country like Nigeria with vast wealth cannot boast of motorable roads nationwide.

This is as the senior non-teaching staff in the universities have condemned the usurpation of their duties like the position of university public relations officers, PROs, principals of university secondary schools among others by the teaching staff who are members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

These were contained in the communique issued…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper