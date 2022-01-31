Buhari promises to handover to his successor stable democracy, revamped security





–Says Nigeria has passed through military rule

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night in Abuja pledged his commitment to hand over a strong repositioned agriculture-led, diversified home-grown economy, stable democracy and revamped armed and security forces to the next Administration.

Speaking at a dinner in honour of the 2022 Committee of Business, Political, Media and Civil Society Leaders, the President said he was looking forward to completing his tenure in 2023, leaving a legacy for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria with 24 years of uninterrupted democracy.

Assuring Nigerians that his administration will finish strong in the last lap of his tenure, the President said:

”A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity quoted Buhari as saying, “I am gradually entering my final year in office. It is a period I intend to spend not only on consolidating on the achievements of the past seven years but…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper