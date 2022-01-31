Equities sustain rally as investors position on earnings bet, oil price rise





Stock Market

By Peter Egwuatu

Rally in equities market on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, hit a new high last week, after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, members voted unanimously to leave all monetary policy instruments unchanged.

The bullish trading came on strong buying interests in telecoms and banking stocks.

However, a flip of mixed sentiment recorded in the market, according to analysts, was as a result of demand for dividend paying stocks by investors, whereas dealers were cashing out profits in positions that soared on January rally so far, as more companies notified the Exchange of their board meetings and closure dates during the period under review.

Also, the first set of unaudited full-year earnings report from a commercial bank and transport service provider hit market with positive numbers.

FCMB released its earnings report that was flat, with gross…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper