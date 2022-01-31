Hoodlums burn ex-President Obasanjo’s mango farm in Benue





Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A huge mango plantation belonging to former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been burnt down by unknown hoodlums at Howe community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue state.

Vanguard gathered that the 140 hectares plantation was torched at about 2 pm on Saturday by the arsonists following probable disagreements with the locals over compensation for the piece of land that originally belonged to the state government.

Confirming the indigent, the Gwer East Local Government Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ortsega, said it was deliberate sabotage by hoodlums.

He said: “the fire on the 139 hectares farm was started at about 2 pm on Saturday by hoodlums and nearly half of it is gone. It was clearly a sabotage.

“It was strange that there was fire outbreak in the farm because the farm was properly safeguarded, so it was obvious that it was sabotage.

“We summoned a meeting of stakeholders and leaders over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper