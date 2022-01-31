JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines





The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has adjusted its examination timelines for the conduct of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin, released by its Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

READ ALSO:Honorary degree, a recognition of Okowa’s impact in education

The Board disclosed that the 2022 UTME would be held from Friday, May 6 to Monday, May 16, while the mock examination exercise, earlier scheduled for April 2, would now be held on April 16, for candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to sit for the mock UTME.

It said that there was no alteration in the date for the commencement of the sale of forms.

“The date for the commencement of sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application document which was slated to start from Feb. 12 to March 19 remains as stated earlier.

“In its bid to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper