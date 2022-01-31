Nigeria’s debt-to-revenue ratio to cross 80% mark in 2022 – Agusto & Co





By Peter Egwuatu

Agusto & Co, a foremost credit rating agency in Nigeria, has projected that the country’s debt-to-revenue ratio will cross 80 per cent mark in 2022 following the build up to the general election in 2023.

In their projections for 2022, the agency stated that in 2022, the major themes that will dominate Nigeria’s economic landscape will be politics, the management of the fiscal deficit, foreign exchange policy of the Central Bank and changes in prices and economic growth (or the lack of it).

READ ALSO:Senate Constitution Review Committee bows to Buhari, rejects State Police

According to them, “Of all these factors, politics will dominate the landscape due to the general elections in 2023. ”Nevertheless, the dominance of politics in 2022 will not diminish the importance of the other major economic themes. ”Nigeria’s failure to pursue macro-economic reforms over the last eight years has placed the country at a back foot and in 2022 we expect that this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper