Delta Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, representing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (6th left), the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor, representing the Speaker (6th right), member representing Warri Federal constituency, Hon Thomas Ereyitomi (right), Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah (5th right), and the member representing Ika South Constituency in DTHA, , Hon Festus Okoh (left) with the newly sworn-in Chairman and members of the Delta State House Assembly Service Commission in Asaba on Monday.

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged public servants to show exemplary leadership by making honesty and dedication to duty their guiding principle in order to overcome the challenges plaguing the nation.

The governor gave the charge on Monday in Asaba while swearing in members of Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission which has Mrs Cordelia Anyangwu as Chairman.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kingsley…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper