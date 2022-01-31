Suspected herdsmen gang rape, kill housewife in Ondo





Dayo Johnson Akure

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly gang-raped and killed a housewife, Mrs Roseline Joguntan at Igbokoda in Ilaje council area of Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the victim, a fruit seller was murdered at her farm.

The deceased was said to have gone to the farm to gather fruits as usual for her business with one of her children when she was attacked by the bandits.

A source said that “after gathering the first basket of the fruits, she told her child to take it home. It was when the girl came back that she noticed that her mother was missing before she later found her dead in the bush.

” The deceased husband, Mr Joguntan reported the case at the police station.

Residents alleged that the Fulani herdsmen who have dominated the community in the recent past gang-raped and killed her.

According to one of the residents ” no sooner than the incident happened, some herdsmen were seen vacating the town en masse.

Speaking on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper