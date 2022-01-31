WAEC release withheld results





..Imposes stiff punishment on candidates, others engaged in malpractices

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has announced the immediate release of withheld results of candidates, exonerated of malpractices during the conduct of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020 – Second Series and WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021- First Series.

This is as the body at the end of the 72th meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee, NEC, vowed to sanction those indicted of any malpractice during the conduct of the examinations.

The Committee is the highest decision-making organ on examinations related matters in Nigeria.

Part of the statement signed by WAEC Acting Head, Moyosola Adeyegbe, on behalf of Head of National Office read.in part: “At the 72nd Meeting, the Committee received reports on Irregularity, Special and Clemency Cases arising from the conduct of WASSCE for Private…





