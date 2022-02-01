30,000 Minimum wage: Labour leaders, workers in Kwara, applaud Gov AbdulRazaq over implementation





By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin.

Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Kwara State Council, Alh Issa Ore has applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the implementation of minimum wage as reflected in the civil servants who received payment alert on Monday, describing it as first of its kind in the state.

Alh Ore in an interview with Vanguard said the payment cuts across the local government’s workers, as agreed in the agreement the Labour leaders signed with the government.

He said,”Everyone is happy today because of this implementation of the 30,000 minimum wage by the governor. It’s the first of its kind in this state and we give glory to almighty God for it. This is something that also cut across the local governments in the state. The governor has really done well.”

The Labour Chairman however expressed reservation that the current economic hardship in the country had eaten deep into what would have been a complete joy for everyone.

