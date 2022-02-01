APC convention: CPC, ACN blocs in supremacy battle





By Clifford Ndujihe – Lagos

Ahead of the February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a battle for the soul of the party is raging between members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC; and Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, the two leading blocs that formed the party in 2013.

The raging battle, Vanguard gathered, yesterday, is one of the reasons the party is finding it difficult to zone its presidential ticket, National Working Committee, and National Executive Committee, NEC, positions less than four weeks to the convention.

The new Peoples Democratic Party, n-PDP, which broke off from the PDP; All Nigerian Peoples Party, ANPP; and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the ACN and CPC, formed a granite coalition of legacy parties that morphed into the APC in 2013.

The coalition went on to snatch power from the PDP in 2015, the first time an incumbent party lost power at the centre in the history of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper