CBN’s ‘Form A’ policy drives positive sentiment in Forex market





· As volatility rate declines

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

A close monitor of the trajectories in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has shown some positive turns in the retail end of the inter-bank market, which may have also accounted for similar development in the parallel market in the first 14 days of this year, ending last weekend.

The key driver of the change is linked to the most recent policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, which allows individuals to apply for forex online, and get their supply. The new policy involves deployment of an electronic Form ‘A’ to expedite applications for Personal/ Basic Travel Allowance (PTA/BTA), medicals, education, and other remittances.

READ ALSO:Killings, kidnappings: Reps ask IGP to establish station in Gombe community

Vanguard findings reveal that as at last weekend, while exchange rate recorded minor uptick, volatility rate has recorded a decline at 0.13% on a 30-day moving average, down from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper