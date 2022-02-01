Deputy CEO of Geregu Power, Omodayo-Owotuga, joins FBN Holdings board





Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga, the Deputy Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc and previously Group Executive Director Finance & Risk Management of Forte Oil Plc (now Ardova Plc) has joined FBN Holdings Board as a Non-Executive Director following the approval of his appointment by the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to the notification sent by the company secretary to the NGX.

Omodayo-Owotuga (popularly known as JB) is a finance expert with tremendous experience in Finance, Risk Management, Treasury, Internal Controls, General Administration, Procurement, and Information Technology. While at Forte, he was a member of the Executive Management Team that restructured a then moribund company into a vibrant industry player. He equally led the capital restructuring, acquisitions, debt capital raise, maiden credit rating and divestment initiatives. Before joining Forte Oil Plc, he was responsible for the Asset and Liabilities Management function at the Africa Finance Corporation.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper