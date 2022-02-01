Foundation donates school supplies to Imo indigent students





By Esther Onyegbula

In a bid to give hope to the less privileged students, a Non-Governmental Organization, The Ifunanyachukwu Foundation, has given out educational materials to secondary school indigent students in Nekede Secondary School Umuerim Nekede, Owerri, Imo State.

Speaking to Vanguard, the organisers of the event, Miss Obi Vivian Ifunanyachukwu revealed that the event part of its activities to celebrate the International Day of Education 2022, and encourage young persons in our environment on the importance of education.

She said,“The importance of education of young persons irrespective of gender is paramount for the development of a country and for curbing societal vices.”

She noted that the the educational materials and additional literature books would help the students develop healthy reading culture”.

The highlight of the event was the interactive session where, convener of the event Vivian Ifunanyachukw lectured the students on the importance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper