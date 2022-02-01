Industrialisation: Solution to unemployment, poverty





By Francis E. Ogbimi

THE most important function of the intelligentsia/intellectuals of a nation is to provide the knowledge for guiding the growth and development of their nation. When the intelligentsia/intellectuals of a nation are unable to provide the needed knowledge for guiding the development of the nation, it drifts. Nigeria has been experiencing increasing unemployment and poverty problems since the mid-1970s.

Many political leaders are victims of the manipulations of those they trust while in office – the economic team, political advisers, special assistants, friends, business people, foreigners, others. Individuals and groups tell the gullible leader that all is well when the true situation is very bad.

In Nigeria, rather than try to understand why the nation has been experiencing mass unemployment, poverty and stagnation, the Buhari administration like others before it is misled by his economic team, newspaper editorials and other indoctrinated groups…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper