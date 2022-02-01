Man drags FG to ECOWAS Court for allegedly tolerating serfdom





A man, Mr Hassane Nouhou, has dragged the Nigerien Government before the ECOWAS Court of Justice for allegedly tolerating serfdom in spite of signing international instruments against the practice.

Nouhou filed the petition on behalf of 260 families living in the village of Danki.

He alleged that they have been suffering from the inaction of the State of Niger to stop an ancient custom.

The applicant is therefore asking the Court to order the Republic of Niger to pay each of the families living in Danki compensation of 10,000,000 FCFA, or 2,600,000,000 FCFA for the 260 families.

“My grandfather was captured and enslaved by the Kourmo family but following the abolition of slavery by the French in 1899, his grandfather cleared a bush that later became the village of Danki.

“My grandfather and his descendants have since then been giving bundles of millet annually to the Kourmo family as a gesture of gratitude for allowing them to settle in the land that became…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper