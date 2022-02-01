Okowa condoles with Murray-Bruce over mother’s demise





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, whose mother, Mrs Margaret Murray-Bruce, passed away on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said that it was sad to hear of the passing of 95-year-old Margaret Murray-Bruce, noting that her death was a loss not just to her family but to the society at large.

He said that the contributions of the deceased matriarch of Murray-Bruce family to society was laudable, and urged the children and other family members to be consoled by the legacies she left behind.

“I learnt of the passing of Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce, the mother of my good friend and brother, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

“Although mama was old, it’s usually very heart-breaking to lose a parent at whatever age. I am nonetheless consoled by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper