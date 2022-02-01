Ortom orders investigation into fire incident at Obasanjo’s mango farm





Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has ordered full-scale investigation in the fire incident that razed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s mango farm in Howe community, Gwer Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor who expressed sadness over the incident directed that the investigation should “unravel the remote and immediate cause of the fire outbreak.”

A statement issued Tuesday in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur stated that the Governor received the report of the incident from the Chairman of Gwer LG Council, Mr Emmanuel Otserga, “where it is discovered that the fire was an act of sabotage and the perpetrators must be brought to book.”

The Governor insisted that no act of sabotage would be tolerated by the government, saying that his administration had a deliberate policy to encourage local and foreign investors, especially in the agricultural sector.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper