Petrol Subsidy: FG, marketers engage over N3trn payment





.

By Udeme Akpan

THE Federal Government has engaged with the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) over the N3 trillion subsidy payment.

Chairman of MOMAN, Olumide Adeosun, who confirmed this in Lagos, yesterday, disclosed that members of the association met with Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, last Wednesday.

He said MOMAN was still seeking further engagement with Mr. Sylva and other government functionaries to understand how the decision would impact the other provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA and operations in the market.

Also Read:

178,459 missing Police weapons

He said: “The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria have been approached by members of the press seeking its reaction with respect to the suspension of subsidy removal.

“The members of the Association are currently seeking to consult with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper