Reps want thorough probe, justice for slain Hanifa Abubarkar in Kano

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has called on relevant authorities to ensure that investigation into the murder case of Hanifa Abubarkar was thoroughly and logically done to apprehend everyone involved.

The House also said the case should be given the urgency and necessary justice it deserved such that the punishments will serve as a deterrent to others with similar motives.

The House made the call while considering a motion on the subject matter presented at the plenary by Hon. Kabiru Idris.

It will be recalled that Abubakar, a 5-year-old pupil of Nobel Kids school at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano state, was abducted on the 4th of December 2021 by her teacher Abdulmalik Mohammad Tanko who demanded a ransom of N6,000,000.

She was later to be killed after the ransom had been paid.

