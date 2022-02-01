Wike to Rivers: Disregard reports I’ve been picked to Vice Atiku





…Says Rivers is an asset to PDP

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged his state that he has not accepted to run as mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential race.

Wike further declared that nobody can undermine the interest of the people of the Southern part of Nigeria in the decision over who flies the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike spoke yesterday during a meeting of stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State at Government House in Port Harcourt.

He noted that he was not moving to be Vice president to anybody, frowning at those who claim that they are traversing the country on consultation with stakeholders over their interest in the race, but are actually declaring their ambition inadvertently.

Wike said the people of Southern Nigeria will make a bold statement at the appropriate time and Nigerians will know where they stand.

