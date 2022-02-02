2023: Uzodimma behind EFCC coming against me — Okorocha alleges





.

…Says I have not been invited by EFCC

By Chinonso Alozie

The former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday, alleged it was the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, who was behind the alleged N2.9 billion fraud allegation by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against him.

Okorocha revealed this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

Okorocha said how come it was the Uzodimma’s media handlers who were the first to break the story of a case in EFCC, shortly after he had declared for 2023 presidential ambition in Abuja, last Monday.

The former governor added that he was surprised the Uzodimma’s media acted as the Public Relations Officer of the EFCC and that they had waited until after he (Okorocha) had declared his 2023 presidential ambition before they went to town with the said report of the EFCC case with Okorocha.

Okorocha said, even at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper