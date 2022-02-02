Alleged $130M fraud: Court to try Saipem Nigeria, Saipem SPA in absentia





By Egufe Yafugborhi

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt on Wednesday declared to try in absentia, Saipem Nigeria and it parents company in Italy, Saipem SPA over alleged $130Million fraud suit filed by Rivers State Government against Saipem Nigeria Contracting Limited and six others.

The Court, presided over by Justice Okogbue Gbasam, gave the decision to parties in the case before adjourning Wednesday hearing to Thursday.

Defendants in Suit No: PHC/3106/CR/2021, include Saipem SPA (1st Defendant), Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited (2nd Defendant), Mr. Walter Peviana (3rd Dfendant), Kelechi Chinakwe (4th Defendant), Giandomenico Zingali (5th Defendant), Vitto Testaguzza (6th Defendant) and Davide Anelli (7th Defendant).

The State had sued the defendants over an alleged conspiracy to cheat and with intent to defraud the Government of Rivers State the sum of $130 Million USD, being advanced payment for construction of the OCGT Power Plant in Port…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper