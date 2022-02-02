Anambra roads blocks: Lawyer serves Anambra govt, Attorney-General, CP Form 48





By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The recent judgement obtained by a human right activist, Francis Gozie Moneke against Anambra state government, the state Attorney-General and the state police command, over police road blocks in the state has taken a new dimension.

This followed the filing and serving of a notice of consequences of disobedience of order of court (Form 48) on the respondents by the applicant.

In the Form 48 filed at the High Court Registry, Awka, yesterday and duly served on the respondents, the applicant, Moneke reminded them that unless they obey the directions contained in the court order recently delivered by Justice Ike Ogu, asking them to dismantle all police road blocks in the state, they would be guilty of contempt of court and would be liable to be committed to prison.

The Applicant, Francis Moneke, Esq., the Executive Director of Human Rights and Empowerment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper