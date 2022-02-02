APC moves to resolve Kano crisis before convention





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has embarked on last-minute troubleshooting efforts to resolve the existential crisis in its Kano state chapter.

Some stakeholders of the party led by a former Governor of the state, Sen. Ibrahim Shakarau have been at loggerheads with the governor, Umar Ganduje over control of the party structure.

Director General, Press and Public Affairs to Gov. Buni, Malam Mamman Mohammed in a statement Tuesday night confirmed the meeting.

He said; “Stakeholders of APC in Kano state today met at the Yobe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja in continuation of the reconciliation of differing interests in the state.

“The meeting was chaired by the Chairman Caretaker Committee and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

“Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Gaya, Hon. Alhassan, Ado Doguwa Leader House of Reps., Hon. Barau Jibrin and some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper