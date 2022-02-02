Banditry: I killed over 20, but I’ve repented now — 21-yr-old arrested Turji’s boy confesses





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The 21-year-old suspected terrorist, Naziru Sani, working under the camp of Bello Turji, a notorious terrorist, on the police wanted list for acts of terrorism has confessed to killing over 20 persons in several attacks across Nigeria’s northwest.

The young terrorist made the disclosure to Vanguard when SP Gambo Isah, the Police PRO in the state paraded him at the Command’s headquarter on Tuesday.

Sani, a resident of Makera Village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State was arrested along Jabiri Quarters in Funtua LGA, Katsina based on credible intelligence report, SP Gambo disclosed

According to the suspect, “I have been involved in communities’ attacks under the command of my boss, Turji and I have killed over 20 persons in the past but I have repented now.”

Speaking in Hausa, Sani said: “I am Bello…





