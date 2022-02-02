Lagos begins reconstruction of Igbosere High Court





By Onozure Dania – Lagos

The Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund has begun reconstruction of the Igbosere High Court, that was burnt down during the #EndSARS protest on October 21, 2020.

Two excavators were seen demolishing the remains of the court, said to be Nigeria’s oldest and most recognisable judicial building.

During the #ENDSARS protest, hoodlums gained access into the premises, carting away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners and other items and later set the building ablaze before fleeing.

The hoodlums also destroyed the nearby Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, the world-class Forensic DNA Centre (West Africa’s first), police stations, and other public and private infrastructure across Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on November 4, 2020, signed an Executive Order to establish an eight-man Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund, headed by Mr Yemi Cardoso to rebuild the razed edifice.

