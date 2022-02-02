Nigerian milled rice can now compete favourably, match foreign brands – CBN Gov

Decline in TB rate to persist as CBN sells N150.8bn
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

…says Nigeria’s integrated mills increased drastically from 10 to 60 within six years

…steadily we’re moving towards zero oil economy – Badaru

…Nigerians now reaping the benefit of the ban on rice importation – Ganduje

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumini Murtala

KANO — The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday said that Nigeria’s integrated mills have increased drastically from 10 to 60 within a period of six years.

This was also as he boasted that Nigerian milled rice can now compete favourably and match the foreign brand.

Emefiele disclosed this while commissioning the multi-billion naira Gerawa Ultra modern rice mill factory with 420 metric tonnes per day capacity and flag-off of the 2nd phase with 560 metric tonnes per day capacity in Kano.

READ ALSO:Lagos empowers innovators, tech start-ups with N100m grant

According to him, “Prior to the anchor borrowers program by President…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

