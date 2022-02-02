Nigerian milled rice can now compete favourably, match foreign brands – CBN Gov





Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

…says Nigeria’s integrated mills increased drastically from 10 to 60 within six years

…steadily we’re moving towards zero oil economy – Badaru

…Nigerians now reaping the benefit of the ban on rice importation – Ganduje

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumini Murtala

KANO — The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday said that Nigeria’s integrated mills have increased drastically from 10 to 60 within a period of six years.

This was also as he boasted that Nigerian milled rice can now compete favourably and match the foreign brand.

Emefiele disclosed this while commissioning the multi-billion naira Gerawa Ultra modern rice mill factory with 420 metric tonnes per day capacity and flag-off of the 2nd phase with 560 metric tonnes per day capacity in Kano.

According to him, “Prior to the anchor borrowers program by President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper