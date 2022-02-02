Olubadan: Court dismisses suit by Ibadan high chiefs





By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, yesterday, dismissed the case challenging the judgement that nullified the promotion of Ibadan High Chiefs as Obas.

This followed the withdrawal of the case instituted by Olubadan-in-Council.

At the resumed hearing of the emergence of a new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Kehinde Eleja, SAN, counsel to Chief Lekan Balogun, had informed the court that he had an application dated January 31, 2022, and filed on February 1, 2022, for the discontinuance of the suit, adding that he had served the process on all parties and was ready to move it before the court.

The application was supported by a four-paragraph affidavit deposed to by a counsel identified as Grace Asaolu and a written address.

He said he was ready to move the application and prayed for an order granting leave to discontinue the suit.

Eleja added that there was no…





