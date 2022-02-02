Pregnant for my best friend’s brother





By Bunmi Sofola

Dear Bunmi,

A few months ago, my best friend’s brother paid a visit to one of the top managers in the office where I work.

He didn’t know I work there and was actually glad to see me. He offered me lunch and we had a lovely time.

When he asked where I stayed, I told him. I thought he was just being polite, but you can imagine how surprised I was when I saw him at my doorsteps a few days later. He said he was in the neighbourhood to see a friend.

I invited him in and we ended up sleeping together.

Afterwards, we both regretted it because he’s married with two young children, and we agreed not to say a word to anyone.

The trouble is, I think I might be pregnant, and he’s the father. I don’t know what to do or where to turn. I can’t tell my friend, as she’d never speak to me again. I haven’t told her brother either.

Susanna, by e-mail.

Dear Susanna,

You have some very tough choices to make. Tell your friend or her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper