Sealing of Lagos Archbishop residence by LASG, false – CAN ﻿





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State has described as false purported report that Lagos State Government locked the residence of Catholic Archbishop of Lagos around the City Hall area of the state.

Chairman, CAN, Lagos State, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite, stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

Adegbite, urged public to ignore the report he called, fallacious, erroneous and lacking in any truth or fact.

The statement read, “The attention of CAN Lagos State has be drawn to report that it is embroiled in some form of disagreement with the Lagos State Government over the locking of the residence of one of the leaders of the Christian Community around the City Hall area of the State.

“This is fallacious, erroneous and lacking in any truth or fact whatsoever and we would want those spreading such spurious and unfounded claims to desist from creating any of such falsehoods further.

“It is true that some persons who have been discovered…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper