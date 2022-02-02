Sign Electoral Amendment Bill now, PDP NASS caucus tells Buhari





•Says 133-member campaign council for FCT Area Council election laughable •Asks APC to constitute its BoT

By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

FOLLOWING the transmission of the re-amended 2010 Electoral Act ( Amendment ) Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday called on the President to urgently sign it into law.

According to the caucus, President Buhari will not have any reason not to assent to the bill after all he wanted had been done and sent to him.

The PDP caucus in the National Assembly spoke yesterday when members of the Board of Trustees, BoT, led by the Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, held a meeting with the members in Abuja.

The caucus also took a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying since its inception in February 2013, it had not been able to constitute its membership of Board of Trustees, BoT.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper