Adebowale sensitises Lagosians at grassroots on LASG health insurance policy

The Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale has urged Lagosians at the grassroots to embrace the insurance policy of Governor Sanwo –Olu led administration, Stating that, health insurance was a way of paying for medical bills and health care costs which most people cannot pay for all their health care out-of-pocket.

Adebowale explained that health insurance was a way to go in making it easier for Lagosians to pay their health care bills as well as help them gets the care they deserved and need.

Speaking during a sensitisation programme in collaboration with Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) and the Office of Civic Engagement on Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme (Ilera Eko) in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos last week, she noted that health insurance is now the practice in many of the advanced and developed worlds currently.

Disclosing that the ongoing sensitisation would go to all the 20 LGAs to encourage





