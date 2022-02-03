Anona clan announces Aliu Suleman as the new Otu of Igarra





Aliu Suleman

The Anona clan of Igarra in the Akoko-Edo local government area has announced the appointment of Chief Egure Ogbodo Oiza Omevu Aliu Suleman as the new Otu of Igarra, after the glorious exit of High Chief J.M Akpeji (Jp) at the age of 90 years and 48 years on the throne.

It was learnt that after the Anona-Uvete, the next Otu of Igarra would emerge from Anona-Upogo; the new Otu, Chief Egure Ogbodo Oiza Omevu Aliu Suleman is from this divide.

READ ALSO:Music Monster Empire (MME) unveils with Yovi Simmer and Bobby Bankz

The eldest man in the Anona-Upogo house, Elder B. Ajivogu Etta had notified the entire Anona clan after a meeting with Elder Ausere Omeiza Oshireku Ochegidi, Elder Ausere James Saiki, Elder Sanni Shaibu, Elder Boniface Osee among others.

According to tradition, after the pronouncement of the next Otu of Igarra, he would proceed to the eldest man of the clan for prayers in the person of Elder Oladipo Felix Ogbodo Ojo and later proceed to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper