Benin Prison: We’ll use magical power to free Sunday Igboho ― Agbekoya

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Agbekoya farmers society of Nigeria has disclosed that it will deploy magical power to free detained Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, (popularly referred to as Sunday Igboho) if the government of Benin Republic continue to hold him illegally.

Speaking during a peaceful rally on “State of the Nation” in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Thursday, the association’s President, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola said Igoho is not criminal, but a freedom fighter and he is been held illegally through the influence of Nigerian Government on Benin Republic.

“Sunday Igboho is not a criminal and we know he is being held illegally, Benin Republic Government has stopped taking him to court, hence, we demand that he should be released through legal means, if they refuse, we will use our magical power to get him out of the prison. I repeat, we Agbekoya, will get him out of Benin Republic detention and bring him back home”, he said.

