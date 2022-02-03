Eko Digital skills: Lagos targets over 100,000 pupils for ICT empowerment in 2022





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed plans to empower over 100,000 pupils in 720 primary and secondary schools with Information Communication Technology (ICT), networking, and other technological skills in 2022 through its Eko Digital Initiative in developing the educational sector.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed while briefing newsmen on activities of his office, at Alausa, Ikeja, said the aim, was to prepare the schoolchildren for the ICT revolution, which he described as the “Fourth Revolution.”

According to him, “Eko Digital programme is strategically placed to train and equip young students in Lagos State Government primary and high schools with the knowledge, skills and technical know-how that would enable them to thrive in the technology space.”

Wahab, said over 341,000 students in public and private schools have benefited so far in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper