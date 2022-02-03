JUST IN: Fire guts Shebah Oil Platform in Niger Delta





–10 crew members on board

–No casualties reported yet, Investigations ongoing–Mgt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) has announced a fire incident, which engulfed the oil and gas company’s offshore facility in the Niger Delta.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Ikemefuna Okafor, said there were 10 crew members on board at the time of the incident, although no fatality was reported at the time of the statement.

The company said the investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire had commenced.

According to the statement, “The Management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in RECEIVERSHIP hereby announces the unfortunate incident of a fire that engulfed our offshore facility, the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022.

READ ALSO: Fire razes Ilesa brewery crate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper