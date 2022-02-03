License : NSCDC arrest 7, shut down 3 private security companies in Calabar





Many act as informant to criminals ― Commandant

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven private security guards while shutting down operations of three private security companies in Calabar.

Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen on Thursday in Calabar, said that the suspects were arrested in January 2022 in Calabar.

Fadeyi explained that the companies were sealed for operating without a valid license, while the men were arrested for parading themselves as private guards for unknown companies to the Corps in the state.

The affected companies are Adonai Security Limited, Close Watch Security Limited and Excel Security and Protection Services Limited.

He said that private guards companies forms part of the architecture in security, hence they must be duly licensed,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper