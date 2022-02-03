NASU decries poor state of public libraries





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has expressed worry over the neglect of public libraries in Nigeria.

NASU in a resolution at its regular meeting of the examination bodies and Libraries Trade Group Council in Abeokuta, Ogun State, lamented that most public libraries were in deplorable state as a result of inadequate facilities, poor funding and under-staffing of national and state libraries.

In a communiqué issued by Sunday Obabunmi and E.O Amalu, Deputy President of NASU/Chairman Examination Bodies and Libraries Trade Group Council, and the Trade Group Secretary, Examination Bodies and Libraries Trade Group Council, said the council considered the role of a good library in the education of the Nigerian child as a long-term investment for the nation.

According to the communiqué: “The Council-in-Session therefore calls on the federal and state …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper