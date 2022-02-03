PDP faults APC’s scorecard, labels Buhari administration a govt of liars by liars





By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration as a government of liars by liars and for liars.

This is as the party said its position is predicated on the desperate attempt by the Buhari administration “to whitewash itself by sending Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, whose stock-in-trade is well known, to again assault the sensibilities of Nigerians with litany of fake claims on anti-corruption and anti-terrorism fight when in reality the Buhari administration is sinking deeper into the abyss of failure on these planks.”

In a statement late Thursday night and signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the main opposition party said “The APC administration is unsettled by the Transparency International, TI, report which ranks Nigeria under President Buhari as the second most corrupt country in West Africa and 154 out of 180 in Global Corruption…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper