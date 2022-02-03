Truck rams into market, kills 6 in Aba





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

No less than 6 persons have lost their lives following an auto crash at the Ahia Udele market along with River Layout, Aba, Abia State.

The truck laden with containers filled with goods was coming from the ever-busy East street area when it lost brakes at River Layout and rammed into the market killing 6 persons with tricycles trapped under the wreckage.

It is feared that besides the 6 dead persons, many others may be trapped under the truck.

Sources told Vanguard that the driver of the truck had to manoeuvre the vehicle into a path at the market as it would have killed more people if the truck had continued on the road.”The truck was conveying a container coming from East street, with the way the driver was speeding, we suspected that it lost its brakes. Within seconds, the truck rammed into the market , killing Keke riders and other people at the market, more people would have been killed because this is a busy area, but we thank…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper