2023: Sanwo-Olu rejects PDP 2nd term offer

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has rejected offer of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party PDP’s 2023 gubernatorial ticket, describing it as “a Greek gift.”

The PDP offer followed recent wide spread speculation of plan by Governance Advisory Council, GAC, of the ruling party, APC in the state to deny Sanwo-Olu a second term ticket.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement through, the APC, Publicity Secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, on Friday, also described the offer as “laughable.”

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the offer of the opposition PDP’s gubernatorial ticket to the governor of Lagos State in the next national elections.

"While the thought of desperately offering its worthless electoral tickets to every passerby is laughable, the extent of the level of degradation, degeneration and comatose state of Lagos state PDP shouldn't be lost on all and…





