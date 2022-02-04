Akanu Ibiam Airport tests emergency-response preparedness





By Dennis Agbo

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu, on Thursday, conducted a mock accident and rescue operation in a review of its response preparedness in case of emergency in and around the airport.

Recall that the airport had in recent time recommenced international flights operation after the rehabilitation of the airport and closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the agencies that participated in the mock exercise included the airport fire service, the federal fire service, Enugu State University Teaching Hospital and other aviation agencies at the airport.

The AIIA Manager, Mrs Cecilia Oguma stated that the exercise was not a real emergency, but that the airport operators needed regular exercises to prepare for real emergencies.

“Whatever plans we have, let’s test the plans. We should improve on our communications and I urge everyone to be familiar with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper