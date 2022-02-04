Alleged forgery: Judge expresses displeasure over delay in Fani-Kayode’s trial





Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has expressed displeasure over the delay in the trial of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode for allegedly forgery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fani-Kayode, along with former minister of State for Finance, Mrs Nemadi Usman were facing trial for alleged money laundering and diversion of N4.9 billion at a Federal HIgh Court in 2018

The prosecution alleged that the former minister had allegedly brought several medical reports to stall the case.

On investigation by the EFCC, the anti-graft agency found the medical reports allegedly obtained by the former minister from several government hospitals to be fake.

On Dec. 17, 2021, the EFCC arraigned Fani-Kayode before the special offences court for allegedly procuring execution of documents by false pretence; use of false documents, fabricating evidence and use of fabricated evidence.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Unite, stand against…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper