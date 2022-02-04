Be wary of mischief makers, Okowa tells Deltans





Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (6th left); Deputy Governor of Delta, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (5th left); the Chief Job and Wealth creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh (7th left) and persons Leaving With Dissabilities who are among the 1000 graduands of STEP/YAGEP entrepreneurship programme for the 2020/2021 Cycle at their graduation ceremony in Asaba on Thursday

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, called on Deltans to be wary of deliberate mischief against the state government by its opponent, saying that citizens knew that no volume of devious criticism could taint the developmental efforts of his administration.

Okowa gave the charge at the graduation of 1,000 Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP) beneficiaries of the 2020/2021 programme cycle held at Events Centre, Asaba.

He said only enemies of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper