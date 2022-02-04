Be wary of mischief makers, Okowa tells Deltans

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, called on Deltans to be wary of deliberate mischief against the state government by its opponent, saying that citizens knew that no volume of devious criticism could taint the developmental efforts of his administration.
Okowa gave the charge at the graduation of 1,000 Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP) beneficiaries of the 2020/2021 programme cycle held at Events Centre, Asaba.
READ ALSO:Only enemies’ll criticise what my Govt is doing for youths — Okowa
He said only enemies of the…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper