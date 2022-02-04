Burnt Obasanjo mango farm: Many families have lost their source of livelihood – Benue Govt laments





Olusegun Obasanjo

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state government has lamented the implication of the arson at the ex President Olusegun Obasanjo’s mango farm in Howe, Gwer Local Government Area, LGA, saying many families would lose their source of livelihood as the plantation created economic activities in the area.

Speaking on the incident, Wednesday in Makurdi, Benue state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Kester Kyenge who disclosed that over 95 percent of the staff of the farm were indigenes of the host community regretted that a project that was intended to better the lot of the people and the state in general was willfully destroyed by hoodlums for no justifiable reason.

Represented by Director of Agricultural Services, Mr. Thomas Unongo, the Commissioner explained that the over 2,000 hectares of arable land was developed in the 80s under the Land Development Site programme of the later Ape Aku administration.

