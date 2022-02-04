FCT Fire service challenges state governors to equip states’ fire stations with hi-techs





Ezra Ukanwa

In the wake of increasing attacks by arsonists in some parts of the country, the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service, has challenged state governors to expend funds in equipping states’ fire stations with hi-techs.

The Fire service boss, Opetunsin Julius while stating this during a community fire safety awareness and donation of fire safety equipment to a Model Junior Secondary School, in Abuja, asserted that it will aid the service’s effectiveness at the state level.

The community fire safety awareness and donation of fire safety equipment program was organized by the Rotary Club Asokoro, Abuja Diamond in collaboration with the FCT Fire Service and sponsored by Mirror of the masses initiative.

Speaking during an interview, the fire service boss, represented by the FCT Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Tauheed said that it is imperative for the service to engage secondary school students about the right response to fire incidents around…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper