No diversion of funds meant for 2019 Hajj airlift — Medview’s Muneer Bankole

By Lawani Mikairu

Medview airline yesterday explained why the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole was invited to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, office.

In a statement signed by the Director of Business Development, Medview airline, Mr Isiaq Na-Allah, the airline said there was no scam or diversion of funds meant for the 2019 Hajj airlift. The statement also said the funds were utilized for necessary preparations including aircraft maintenance and payment to service providers.

According to Na-Allah, “The attention of the Medview Airline Plc has been drawn to media reports on allegation of scam following the invitation of the CEO, Alhaji Muneer Bankole by EFCC to shed light on the airline Hajj Operations contract with National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).”

