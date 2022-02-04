Nollywood group partners NFVCB to launch campaign against smoking in movies meant for kids





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A civil society organisation, Smoke-Free Nollywood and the National Film and Video Censors Board, on Tuesday, launched a digital media campaign to discourage smoking scenes in-home movies meant for children.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Smoke-Free Nollywood’s Creative Director, Ms Esther Aghotor, noted that smoking in movies left harmful psychological effects on children.

According to her, research studies has revealed that more than one-third of current adult smokers started smoking due to the influence of film.

She said, “The campaign video titled ‘Children are watching’ showcases the harmful effects of smoking in movies significantly as they influence underage members of their audience.

“The partnership with the National Film and Video Censors Board shows the agency’s commitment to promoting public health and safety of movie watchers, particularly children who are the most impressionable members of…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper